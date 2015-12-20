Dec 20 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Yantai Justaware Pharmaceutical for 1.5 billion yuan ($231.48 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 740 million yuan to help fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Taaabi

($1 = 6.4800 Chinese yuan renminbi)