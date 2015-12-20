BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Yantai Justaware Pharmaceutical for 1.5 billion yuan ($231.48 million) via cash and share issue
* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 740 million yuan to help fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Taaabi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: