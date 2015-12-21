BANGKOK Dec 21 Thai Union Group Pcl :

* The canned tuna firm has entered into an agreement to acquire 51 percent shares of Rugen Fisch AG in Germany, said a company statement

* Says the transaction would take place in January 2016

* Says will puchase the shares from existing shareholder Brinkmann Family

* Says will finance the share acquisition using company cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)