Dec 21 Furen Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Kaifeng Pharma for 7.85 billion yuan ($1.21 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 5.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J1Bwjv

($1 = 6.4793 Chinese yuan renminbi)