Dec 21 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Sichuan nuclear equipment maker for 1.6 billion yuan ($246.94 million) via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 814.0 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J1MTbe

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)