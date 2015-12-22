Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Dec 22 Thai Total Access Communication :
* The telecoms firm aims for 4.5 million 4G subscribers by end 2016 from 2.2 million in 2015, Telenor Group's President and CEO Sigve Brekke said in a statement
* Says Telenor to continue to invest in Thailand
* Says willing to invest in future auction to acquire more spectrum
* DTAC is a subsidiary of Telenor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order