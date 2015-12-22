BANGKOK Dec 22 Thai Total Access Communication :

* The telecoms firm aims for 4.5 million 4G subscribers by end 2016 from 2.2 million in 2015, Telenor Group's President and CEO Sigve Brekke said in a statement

* Says Telenor to continue to invest in Thailand

* Says willing to invest in future auction to acquire more spectrum

* DTAC is a subsidiary of Telenor

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)