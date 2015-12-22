BRIEF-Tasly Pharmaceutical to pay annual cash div as 5.60 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 5.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Dec 22 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement with partner to invest at least 500 million yuan ($77.19 million) in hospital in Lin An city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OIcz9r
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 5.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
JERUSALEM, April 2 British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.