BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading from Dec 23 pending major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QEaC3Z
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI