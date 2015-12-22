Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($308.75 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U1RXwQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order