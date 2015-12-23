BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to invest 433.5 million yuan ($66.93 million) in management firm for 51 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mzCycu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4767 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.