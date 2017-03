Dec 23 Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd

* Says average toll revenue in Guangdong and Shenzhen ranged from down 26.1 percent to up 22.8 percent in November

* Says to invest 595.9 million yuan ($92.01 million) in Bank of Guizhou

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O925Ur; bit.ly/1YALaeF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)