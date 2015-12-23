BARCELONA Dec 23 Barcelona will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after UEFA dismissed the club's appeal against a 40,000 euro fine imposed after its fans chanted in support of Catalan independence at a Champions League match in September.

European governing body UEFA, which takes a tough stance against political messages, acted after Barca's match against German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The club released a statement on Wednesday saying it would appeal to CAS.

Barca were already fined 30,000 euros ($33,963) in July after supporters waved the flags, known as "Esteladas", and chanted pro-independence slogans at the Champions League final in Berlin.

Barca, whose motto is "more than a club", has long been an outlet for fans who support Catalan independence from Spain to express their beliefs.

Supporters of the club were criticised by politicians from Spain's ruling People's Party (PP) after they whistled the national anthem at the King's Cup final at the end of May. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)