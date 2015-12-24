UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 24 PetroChina Co Ltd
* Says pipeline unit plans assets restructuring with other partners
* Says will hold 72.26 percent stake in pipeline unit after transaction
* Says pipeline unit's registered capital to increase to 80 billion yuan ($12.35 billion) from 50 million yuan after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pm2L7Y; bit.ly/1mBHsWk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4758 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources