BRIEF-Sourcenext to buy 12.66 pct stake of shares in BJIT Ltd for 41 mln yen
* Says co plans to buy 100,000 shares in a Bangladesh-based software development firm BJIT Ltd via private placement plan, on April 14
Dec 24 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit at 3 billion yuan ($463.26 million), revenue at 21 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZqLKOy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4758 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Finalised an investment in Click&Quick Distribution Srl (Click&Quick); following the completion of the transaction holds a 15 pct stake in Click&Quick share capital
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy game developer Mingtong Tech for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.55 million) via share issue