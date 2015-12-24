BRIEF-NEX Group says March EBS volumes at $86.5 billion
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Dec 24 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Shenzhen Jushenghua bought 82 million shares of China Vanke at 23.304 yuan ($3.60) per share on Dec 18 - Hong Kong exchange filing
* Shenzhen Jushenghua's stake in China Vanke increases tp 24.26 percent from 23.52 percent previously - Hong Kong exchange filing
Source text in English: bit.ly/1mhmsny
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4758 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says Anu Jain managing director has expressed her unwillingness to continue as managing director, company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: