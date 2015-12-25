BRIEF-Kolen receives patent
* Says it received China patent on March 24, for photographic lens optical system
Dec 25 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.30 billion yuan ($200.78 million) in private placement of shares to replenish capital, repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U82s1y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it received China patent on March 24, for photographic lens optical system
* Says it says change of CEO to Jung Chan Yil from Kim Myeong Lib, effective March 24