Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 25 Citic Guoan Information
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 28 after it plans to invest about 2 billion yuan ($308.89 million) in cable tv network assets
* Says to invest $400 million in project fund aimed at taking Qihoo 360 Technology private
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1minEab; bit.ly/1JyKL5z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.