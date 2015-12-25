UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 25 Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Mudanjiang Foton Automotive Air Conditioner Technology for 375.8 million yuan ($58.04 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tk85K6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.