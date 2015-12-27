Dec 27 Sinoer Men's Wear Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire internet platform firm for 11 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 6.9 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital

