Dec 28 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 303.3 million yuan ($46.76 million) from up to 307.9 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QRuMrk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)