Dec 28 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Suzhou-based investment firm for 4.5 billion yuan ($693.68 million) via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost capital and repay bank loans

($1 = 6.4871 Chinese yuan renminbi)