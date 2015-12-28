UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 Sanlian Commercial Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Zhejiang Techain Electronics technology for 900 million yuan ($138.74 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ps0GY6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4871 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources