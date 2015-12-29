BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
Dec 29 Toshiba Corp said it intends to ask for an additional 300 billion yen ($2.49 billion) in credit lines by the end of January to fund a large-scale restructuring.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
April 2 A toddler and her mother were killed when a possible tornado flipped over a mobile home in Louisiana, authorities said on Sunday, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing hail and fierce winds to parts of the U.S. South.