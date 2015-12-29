Dec 29 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up industry fund worth up to 2 billion yuan ($308.49 million) with partners

* Says plans to invest in pig breeding project worth 407 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MEJx8Q; bit.ly/1PuxDmH

