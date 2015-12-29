BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
Dec 29 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Anbang Insurance has bought A-shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology on Dec 22 and 23, 2015 - exchange filings
* Anbang Insurance's Holdings in the company have increased to 15.7 percent from 11.3 percent - exchange filings
Source text in English: bit.ly/1IB6oHQ; bit.ly/1mgbS0s
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 2 A toddler and her mother were killed when a possible tornado flipped over a mobile home in Louisiana, authorities said on Sunday, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing hail and fierce winds to parts of the U.S. South.