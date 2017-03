Dec 30 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd

* Says board approves to raise bad debt provisions by 1.5 billion yuan ($231.18 million) to up to 5.3 billion yuan for 2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jfg2jf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4884 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)