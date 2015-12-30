Dec 30 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($77.05 million) bonds to qualified investors

* Says adjusts private placement of shares, to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan from up to 2.1 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Okbys6; bit.ly/1OYTQXm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)