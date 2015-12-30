Dec 30 Heilongjiang Agriculture Co Ltd

* Says sets aside provisions for inventory and fixed-assets, to reduce 2015 net profit by 147.6 million yuan ($22.74 million)

* Says sets aside loss provision of 398.6 million yuan for unit's long-term equity investment and account receivable

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OxhvUl; bit.ly/1mQEzkP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)