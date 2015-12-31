BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House sells 80 pct stake in Public Services Co
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading from Jan 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VruYwu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage:
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals