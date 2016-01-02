UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, Jan 2 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd TVSM.NS vehicle sales in December Dec 2015 Dec 2014 Pct change TOTAL 202,086 194,481 4 SALES TWO-WHEELE 194,066 184,474 5.2 RS EXPORTS 32,771 32,969 -0.6 Source text for Eikon: NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.