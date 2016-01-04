BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals: XADAGO to be introduced in Portugal
* ZAMBON S.p.A., and partner Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., introduce XADAGO (Safinamide) for patients in the middle to late stage of Parkinson's disease in Portugal
Jan 4 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd
* Says cuts share issue size to up to 460 million yuan ($70.41 million) from 540 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tzfx49
($1 = 6.5330 Chinese yuan renminbi)
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros ($69.85) per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.