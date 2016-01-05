BRIEF-FDA approves two of Gilead's hepatitis C drugs for pediatric patients
* U.S. FDA approves new indications for Harvoni and Sovaldi in pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic hepatitis C infection
Jan 5 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to set up JV with registered capital of 282 million yuan ($43.24 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SwAHBn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5218 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* NN Group obtains declarations of no objection from DNB, NBB and ECB, and competition clearance from the European Commission