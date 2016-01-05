Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 GEM Co Ltd
* Says it and partners sign framework agreement to acquire 79.85 percent stake in management firm for 183.5 million yuan ($28.14 million)
* Says plans to boost management firm's capital by 219.5 million yuan
* Says says shares to resume trading on Jan 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O2rOfY; bit.ly/1my1qBV; bit.ly/1my1r8V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5219 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order