HONG KONG, Jan 6 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank is marketing fixed-rated US dollar bonds of five and 10 years at around Treasuries plus 100bp and Treasuries plus 110bp, respectively.

The SEC-registered senior unsecured notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at Aa2/AA-/AA-.

The issuance follows Moody's upgrade of the foreign-currency long-term ratings of six Korean government-related financial institutions to Aa2 from Aa3 last month. KDB is among the group to benefit from the upgrade.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (B&D), Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, KDB Asia, Mizuho Securities and Societe Generale are joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)