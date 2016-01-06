HONG KONG, Jan 6 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank is
marketing fixed-rated US dollar bonds of five and 10 years at
around Treasuries plus 100bp and Treasuries plus 110bp,
respectively.
The SEC-registered senior unsecured notes are expected to be
rated on par with the issuer at Aa2/AA-/AA-.
The issuance follows Moody's upgrade of the foreign-currency
long-term ratings of six Korean government-related financial
institutions to Aa2 from Aa3 last month. KDB is among the group
to benefit from the upgrade.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (B&D), Citigroup, Credit
Suisse, HSBC, KDB Asia, Mizuho Securities and Societe Generale
are joint bookrunners.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)