** British bookmaker Ladbrokes, fresh off from winning shareholder approval for its merger with rival Gala Coral, up 1.1 pct in decent volume after broker Numis raises stock to "buy" from "hold"

** Numis says merger successfully executed, investor concerns over balance sheet will ebb and Ladbrokes will soar

** 8 of 17 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold" and 3 "sell" or lower, according to Thomson Reuters data

** LAD's trades about of a full day's avg volume in early and is up about 11 pct y/y

** Ladbrokes agreed to the 2.3 bln stg ($3.5 bln) all-share merger in July to give it the clout to make a bigger splash online and catch up with rivals

** Gambling sector as a whole in the midst of consolidating as firms respond to higher taxes and tighter regulation

