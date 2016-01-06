BRIEF-TPG Telecom seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to acquisition and capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 6 Perfect World Pictures Co Ltd
* Says to acquire domestic Internet technology company for 12 billion yuan ($1.83 billion) via share issue
* Says to raise up to 5 billion yuan in private placement to help fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ONztMf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5526 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to acquisition and capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 12 Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.