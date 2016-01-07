** European miners down sharply, with yuan's deeper drop &
heightened concerns about metals demand from China exacerbating
the sell-off
** Pan-European Stoxx 600 basic resources index all
red and down over 5 pct, with Anglo American the biggest
drag with a 9 pct drop
** Copper racing towards 7-yr lows, zinc
more than 6-yr low
** Shanghai stocks suspended less than half an hour
after opening and drop 7.3 pct as a new circuit-breaker tripped
for the second time this week, adding to anxiety over Chinese
demand
** Anglo American also top FTSE 100 loser &
languishing at life-low, with heavyweight brokerage Barclays at
this point deciding to massively cut PT on stock to 225p from
485p
** Anglo's 5-yr CDS rockets to new highs on
default/debt restructuring concerns
** Barclays says lack of detail on timing over Anglo
American's strategy to shrink business amid commodity price rout
leaves shares vulnerable
** BHP Billiton, Glencore, Rio Tinto
, Antofagasta down 4.6-5.6 pct, all among the 10
biggest FTSE losers
** All but Glencore at multi-year lows
** Among London's mid-cap names, Vedanta Resources Plc
& Evraz also trading lower
