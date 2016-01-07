Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles to add bullet point)
Jan 7 ZTE Corp
* Says signs agreement to set up research centre in Guangzhou city
* Says plans to invest at least 5.6 billion yuan ($849.63 million) in research projects focusing on 5G technology, cloud computing, big data and new energy
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Z7uFal
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5911 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order