** UK capital goods engineers all red after Barclays says it struggles to find "true value" opportunities in the sector given macroeconomic concerns and fairly elevated valuations
** Concerns about a slowdown in consumption in emerging markets, particularly China, hammering stocks after China accelerated the yuan's drop
** Morgan Advanced, maker of insulation products, biggest loser among Barclays list, down 5 pct to lowest since Q4 2012 & among FTSE's biggest mid-cap losers after brokerage cuts PT to 240p from 350p
** Negative sentiment on sector keeps mounting with Investec, Jefferies, UBS all having sounded warning bells
** Renishaw, Rotork, Spectris and Laird down more than 4 pct after having their PTs cut by Barclays
** IMI & Qinetiq down over 3 pct, while Oxford Instruments, Melrose, Halma, Chemring & Ultra Electronics down 1-3 pct (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
