BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 8 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($182.16 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MWP2zV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.