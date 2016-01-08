** Tesco up nearly 5 pct and top gainer on FTSE 100
on decent volume, backing away from multi-year lows
after Barclays upgrades stock to "overweight" from "equal
weight"
** Barclays says recent underperformance has left Tesco's
valued attractively and its trading statement, expected next
week, may not be as bad as market expects despite numerous
headwinds facing the UK food retail market
** Tesco's stock has underperformed the FTSE 100
index over past two months and rivals Sainsbury's and Morrison
** 9 of 24 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 10
"hold" and 5 "sell" or lower
** Wider British supermarket industry is being hammered by
the growth of German discounters Aldi and Lidl
in a brutal price war
** Barclays notes Tesco trading in-line with Sainsbury's
, which has shown greater resilience to the discounters
than its rivals on an EV/sales basis for the first time in many
years
** Second broker since the start of the year to upgrade
Tesco
