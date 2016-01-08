Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 8 Everyday Network Co Ltd
* Says it and partners sign agreement to set up micro-credit firm with registered capital of 350 million yuan ($53.13 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O8jpHC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5878 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order