Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 8 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement with BOE Technology to invest about 2.1 billion yuan ($318.66 million) in digital display project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rdhup6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order