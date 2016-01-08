BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 8 Citic Securities Co Ltd
* Says investment unit to sell 90 million shares in property firm for 345.0 million yuan ($52.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VPz1CQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.