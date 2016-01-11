CORRECTED-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
Jan 11 Tpg Capital Management Lp
* Baring Private Equity Asia completes purchase of TPG Capital's stake in chinese packaging company HCP, HCP says
* Baring, TPG did not disclose terms for the stake purchase in chinese company - HCP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ