UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 21.6-49.9 percent y/y at 340-419 million yuan ($51.65-$63.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mPBSzu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5833 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.