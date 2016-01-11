** European defence cos Thales and BAE Systems
up over 1.5 pct and 2nd and 3rd top gainers on Stoxx
600 industrial goods & services index after JP Morgan
Cazenove backs cos
** Brokerage says rising U.S. & European defence spending
due to events in the Middle East and related refugee crisis in
Europe & Russia's active foreign policy could help forward P/E
multiple expansion
** JPM hikes Thales TP to 81 euros from 73 euros
** BAE top FTSE 100 gainer after being raised to
"overweight" from "neutral", TP to 605p from 465p & added to
JPM's "European Analyst Focus List"
** Stock, backed by RBC and closely watched Telegraph column
over past week, among most heavily traded UK blue-chip stocks
** Ultra Electronics & Cobham up marginally
on brokerage's comments
