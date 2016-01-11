UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent to invest 850 million yuan ($129.23 million) in car components project in Wuhan city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZW4Pse
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.