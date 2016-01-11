Saudi Arabia starts marketing dual-tranche sukuk
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened books on its debut US dollar sukuk, according to a lead.
Jan 11 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 100-160 percent y/y from 1.8 billion yuan ($273.91 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UIMPhk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5714 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says net profit of 135.2 million yuan ($19.59 million) in March