BRIEF-Industrial Securities posts net profit of 448.7 mln yuan in March
* Says net profit of 448.7 million yuan ($65.01 million) in March
Jan 11 India Market Regulator:
* Says To Merge Credit Exposure Limits For Single Issuer Of Money Market Instruments.
* India market regulator says announces changes to investment limits on mutual funds investing in debt instruments
* Money market instruments at scheme-level
* India regulator ~ says reduce additional exposure limit provided for housing finance companies from 10% to 5% of nav for debt funds
* India regulator says~ single issuer limit of 10 percent for debt instruments extendable to 12% of nav after trustee approval
* India regulator says~ approves primary market debt offering through private placement on electronic book
DUBAI, April 11 Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy dropped on profit taking, pulling that index lower in early trade on Tuesday, while strong first quarter results from Dubai Islamic Bank helped to buoy its local index.