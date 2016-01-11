Jan 11 Vtron Technologies Ltd

* Says its shares to resume trading from Jan 12

* Says plans to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($380.52 million) in share private placement to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Zn181G; bit.ly/1N2JYtX

